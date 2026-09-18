Shapoorji Group chairperson backs listing of Tata Sons
What's the story
Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman, Shapoor Mistry, has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) listing decision on Tata Sons. He said the move brings clarity and could enhance transparency and accountability at the holding company. In a statement, Mistry said that under RBI's scale-based regulatory framework, Tata Sons has been classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).
Leadership praise
Mistry lauds PM Modi's leadership
Mistry also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, especially the government's dedication to strengthening institutions.
He highlighted the establishment of NITI Aayog, a focus on transparent governance, and respect for RBI's autonomy.
Mistry said empowering institutions to act in accordance with law was a defining mark of statesmanship, and he held the PM's commitment to institution-building in high regard.
Listing significance
Public listing of Tata Sons 'social and moral imperative'
Mistry stressed that the public listing of Tata Sons should not be viewed merely as a financial matter.
He called it a "social and moral imperative" that could enhance public accountability while preserving the philanthropic purpose of the Tata legacy.
He also urged more engagement among Tata Sons, Tata Trusts, and its shareholders.
Future prospects
Bridge between stakeholders
Mistry envisioned the listing of Tata Sons as a bridge between various stakeholders.
He said it could connect shareholders and Trusts, private heritage with public accountability, and generations of stewardship.
He looked forward to "greater partnership, greater engagement and deeper relationships" with Tata Sons and Tata Trusts in the future.
Governance enhancement
Mistry urges Tata Sons to approach listing with shared purpose
Mistry said a transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons could broaden participation, strengthen governance, provide greater visibility to value, and protect investor interests.
He also said it could lay the foundation for a more robust dividend policy and empower Tata Trusts to pursue their philanthropic activities.
Mistry urged individual trustees, Tata Sons leadership, shareholders, and employees to approach the listing process with "harmony and shared purpose."