Shapoorji Pallonji Group to reissue $200 million rupee bonds for repayment
Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) is planning to raise up to $200 million by reissuing rupee bonds, hoping to pay back some major debts and keep things running smoothly.
The bonds, first put out by its Eqyizen Investment Pvt. unit in July 2026, will help repay creditors of Porteast Investment Ltd. another SP Group unit, and other group debt.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group asset sale stalled
Earlier this year, SP Group raised about $467 million for similar debt payments but still has more loans hanging over its head.
This new fundraising push, expected to wrap up by mid-November, should ease some pressure and improve its financial health.
However, the group's plan to sell assets (like its stake in Tata Sons) is stuck waiting on public listing decisions, so they're buying time with these fresh funds.