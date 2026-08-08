Shapoorji Pallonji launches $2.7bn bond tied to Tata Sons IPO

These bonds offer a tempting three-year tenure with starting yields close to 19%, drawing in big names like Deutsche Bank and Sageoak Capital.

Still, experts are waving caution flags since the whole plan leans heavily on a Tata Sons IPO or other ways for SP to get cash.

Plus, with regulatory scrutiny on Tata Sons and SP facing ₹21,350 crore in debt, there's plenty of uncertainty for anyone thinking about jumping in.