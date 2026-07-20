Shapoorji Pallonji raises ₹15,100cr in India's landmark private credit deal
Business
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group just scored a huge win, raising ₹15,100 crore in one of India's biggest private credit deals ever.
The money came from rupee bonds and attracted both Indian heavyweights like InCred Capital and DSP Finance, plus global players such as Farallon Capital and Davidson Kempner, all putting in serious cash.
Investors eye 18.4% Tata Sons stake
A bunch of domestic firms like ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. also jumped in.
What's fueling all this buzz? Investors are betting the group might cash out its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons someday, which could bring a wave of fresh funds into the mix.