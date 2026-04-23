Shareholders approve $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery Paramount Skydance merger Business Apr 23, 2026

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders just approved a massive $110 billion merger with Paramount Skydance. If regulators in the US and E.U. give the green light, this could create a new streaming powerhouse to take on Netflix.

Shareholders are set to get $31 per share when it's all official, but if things drag past September 30, they'll earn an extra $0.25 per share each quarter.