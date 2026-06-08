Shareholders approve Anant Ambani as Reliance Industries whole-time executive director
Business
Big news from Reliance Industries: Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, just got a huge thumbs-up from shareholders (94.4% approval) to become a whole-time executive director. His five-year term kicks off May 1, 2025.
Before this, he was already on the board as a non-executive director.
Anant Ambani brown alum, Vantara project
Anant graduated from Brown University and won the Global Humanitarian Award for his efforts in animal welfare, especially helping at-risk animals.
He's also been involved with Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures, and his most notable work is Vantara, a massive wildlife project in Gujarat.