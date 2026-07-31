Shareholders approve Zee's 24.95cr warrants to promoter Sunbright, max ₹3,143.52cr

Chairman R. Gopalan thanked everyone for their support and said this cash infusion will help Zee get stronger financially and stay competitive.

The money will be used to grow existing business areas and set Zee up for long-term success, even as the market stays tough.

Some concerns were raised about transparency and promoter shareholding, but the company says there's a clear plan for how these funds will be used.

Promoter ownership will rise to nearly 24%.