Shareholders approve Zee's 24.95cr warrants to promoter Sunbright, max ₹3,143.52cr
Zee Entertainment just got a big thumbs-up from shareholders to raise up to ₹3,143.52 crore by issuing up to 24.95 crore fully convertible warrants to its promoters, Sunbright Mauritius Investments Ltd, at ₹126 each.
76.6% of shareholders backed the plan on July 31, 2026, a big shift from last year when a similar move didn't pass.
Chairman outlines Zee fund use
Chairman R. Gopalan thanked everyone for their support and said this cash infusion will help Zee get stronger financially and stay competitive.
The money will be used to grow existing business areas and set Zee up for long-term success, even as the market stays tough.
Some concerns were raised about transparency and promoter shareholding, but the company says there's a clear plan for how these funds will be used.
Promoter ownership will rise to nearly 24%.