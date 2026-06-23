Shareholders sue Uber board over sexual assault and harassment claims

Shareholders seek compensation from Dara Khosrowshahi

Shareholders also highlight past lawsuits accusing Uber of discriminating against disabled passengers and using deceptive billing.

They're asking for compensation from top executives, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, for not following regulations.

Fewer than 40% of users trust Uber's safety efforts now, and all this negative press has helped push the stock down by more than 25% since September 2025.

So far, Uber hasn't responded publicly.