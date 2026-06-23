Shareholders sue Uber board over sexual assault and harassment claims
Business
Uber's board is being sued by shareholders, who say the company's leaders ignored warnings about handling sexual assault and harassment claims involving drivers.
The suit, filed in San Francisco, points to 3,571 lawsuits as of June 1, 2026, raising big questions about rider safety.
Shareholders seek compensation from Dara Khosrowshahi
Shareholders also highlight past lawsuits accusing Uber of discriminating against disabled passengers and using deceptive billing.
They're asking for compensation from top executives, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, for not following regulations.
Fewer than 40% of users trust Uber's safety efforts now, and all this negative press has helped push the stock down by more than 25% since September 2025.
So far, Uber hasn't responded publicly.