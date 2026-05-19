Shares of HPCL IOC BPCL jump after ₹0.90 fuel hike

Delhi petrol ₹98.64 diesel ₹91.58

Gasoline in Delhi now costs ₹98.64 per liter, while diesel is at ₹91.58, both up from the rates set on May 15, 2026 after a previous ₹3 hike on May 15, 2026.

These increases are tied to global crude oil prices shooting up over 50%, thanks to supply disruptions caused by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran's retaliation on February 28, 2026, which affected shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

State-run retailers finally passed these higher costs onto customers after holding prices steady during key elections.