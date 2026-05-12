Shares slip as Vodafone Idea reports no Vodafone Group contact
Business
Vodafone Idea's stock slipped nearly 4% on Tuesday after the company said it had not received any communication from Vodafone Group about a possible stake transfer.
This was in response to a Bloomberg report hinting that Vodafone Plc might shift some of its shares to help the telecom operator raise funds and strengthen its finances.
Vodafone Idea cites clam for ₹5836cr
The company explained that the news might actually refer back to an old disclosure from December 2025 about something called CLAM (a mechanism to secure the recovery of nearly ₹5,836 crore related to their 2017 merger).
Even with today's drop, Vodafone Idea shares are up 28% in the past month and a massive 67% over the last year, pushing their market value above ₹1.26 lakh crore.