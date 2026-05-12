Shares slip as Vodafone Idea reports no Vodafone Group contact

Vodafone Idea cites clam for ₹5836cr

The company explained that the news might actually refer back to an old disclosure from December 2025 about something called CLAM (a mechanism to secure the recovery of nearly ₹5,836 crore related to their 2017 merger).

Even with today's drop, Vodafone Idea shares are up 28% in the past month and a massive 67% over the last year, pushing their market value above ₹1.26 lakh crore.