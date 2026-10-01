Sharjah targets $3B Indian investment by 2027 via Khorfakkan port
Business
Sharjah (UAE) is hoping to pull in $3 billion from Indian investors by 2027, mainly by expanding its Khorfakkan port with a $2 billion upgrade.
The move comes as shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz face disruptions, making Sharjah's location more appealing for manufacturers and logistics companies.
Al Musharrkh expects 15% Indian investment
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, expects Indian investment to rise by around 15% from the previous year. The goal? Turn Sharjah into a key regional hub for production and exports.
With Khorfakkan port set to handle more containers and rising demand for nearby industrial land, companies are seeing new opportunities to expand in the UAE.