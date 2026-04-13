Shashvat Nakrani to join BharatPe board as adviser May 1 Business Apr 13, 2026

Shashvat Nakrani, who co-founded BharatPe, is shifting gears: he's leaving his daily duties to become a strategic adviser and board director starting May 1, 2026.

Instead of running things day-to-day, he'll focus on big-picture stuff like fundraising, IPO plans, and shaping the company's long-term direction.

His move comes after other key figures left the company.