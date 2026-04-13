Shashvat Nakrani to join BharatPe board as adviser May 1
Business
Shashvat Nakrani, who co-founded BharatPe, is shifting gears: he's leaving his daily duties to become a strategic adviser and board director starting May 1, 2026.
Instead of running things day-to-day, he'll focus on big-picture stuff like fundraising, IPO plans, and shaping the company's long-term direction.
His move comes after other key figures left the company.
Nalin Negi now BharatPe CEO
With new CEO Nalin Negi now at the helm, Nakrani's experience will help guide BharatPe through this leadership shake-up.