Shay Shwartz's Ocean raises $28 million from Lightspeed and Picture Capital
Business
Shay Shwartz, once a teenage hacker and now a cybersecurity pro, just raised $28 million for his startup Ocean.
The funding came from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Cerca Partners, with some well-known tech founders like Wiz's Assaf Rappaport and Armis's Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael also backing the project.
Ocean AI scans billions of emails
Ocean uses AI to scan billions of emails every month for companies like Kayak, Kingston Technology, and Headspace.
Shwartz says AI has made phishing attacks tougher by automating how scammers target people.
Ocean's custom language model checks both email content and company context to spot fraud, acting like "a guard in every door" to keep inboxes safe from new-age scams.