Shein raises $1.74B in Hong Kong IPO, plans Everlane purchase

By adding Everlane and aiming to blend new brands into its supply chain, Shein hopes to shake off its more than a fast fashion fad image and build a more diverse lineup.

Some Everlane fans aren't thrilled about the takeover, but analysts think this could help Shein tap into a premium market.

Still, it's not all smooth sailing: since the IPO, Shein's shares have been more than 20% lower and sales growth has slowed down, partly because of new US import rules.