Shein raises $1.7B in Hong Kong IPO as listings boom
Business
Shein, the popular China-founded e-commerce brand, is making headlines with a $1.7 billion IPO in Hong Kong, one of the city's biggest new share sales this year.
This move is part of a bigger shift as more Chinese companies choose to raise money at home, thanks to booming interest in AI and robotics.
So far this year, Hong Kong and Shanghai have pulled in over $54 billion from IPOs and listings.
Shein picks Hong Kong over US.
Shein picked Hong Kong over the US for its debut, sidestepping tough regulations.
Hong Kong and Shanghai combined accounted for roughly 21% of global IPO and secondary-listing proceeds, behind only Nasdaq.