SHEIN targets $25B IPO valuation, down from $100B
By Mudit Dube
Aug 17, 2026 03:10 pm
What's the story
SHEIN, the Singapore-headquartered online fast-fashion retailer known for its affordable clothing, is planning to launch its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) later this week. According to Reuters, the company is targeting a valuation of around $25-28 billion in its Hong Kong IPO. This would be a significant drop from nearly $100 billion four years ago due to tough business conditions.
Company statement
Anticipated milestone for SHEIN
SHEIN was founded in China in 2012 and has since expanded its operations to about 160 countries around the world.
The company's upcoming IPO in Hong Kong is highly anticipated and could mark a major milestone in its journey as a global player in the fast-fashion industry.