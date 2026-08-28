Shein to debut in Hong Kong, pivots back to China
Shein, the fast-fashion retailer, is set to debut in Hong Kong.
After failed attempts to list in the US and UK (mostly due to regulatory pushback from Chinese authorities), the company is shifting focus back to its roots.
Shein had tried positioning itself as a global brand by moving its headquarters to Singapore, but now it's doubling down on its connection with China.
Shein announces $1.5B China investment
Regulatory hurdles abroad played a big role. The US raised concerns about forced labor in Shein's supply chain, and new rules made its low-cost model tougher to pull off.
To win Beijing's support, Guangdong officials highlighted how it creates jobs, and Shein argued that its international business benefits China's economy by generating foreign-currency revenues.
On top of that, it announced plans for $1.5 billion of investment and opened a research center back where it all started, in Nanjing.
It's all part of balancing global ambitions with staying close to home.