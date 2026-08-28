Shein to debut in Hong Kong, pivots back to China

Regulatory hurdles abroad played a big role. The US raised concerns about forced labor in Shein's supply chain, and new rules made its low-cost model tougher to pull off.

To win Beijing's support, Guangdong officials highlighted how it creates jobs, and Shein argued that its international business benefits China's economy by generating foreign-currency revenues.

On top of that, it announced plans for $1.5 billion of investment and opened a research center back where it all started, in Nanjing.

It's all part of balancing global ambitions with staying close to home.