SHFE designing AI token derivatives, CME/ICE pursue GPU rental futures
The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is currently designing a derivatives market for AI tokens, while CME and ICE are separately working on launching futures contracts for renting GPUs.
This shift reflects just how central AI has become, not only for tech, but also for how people invest and manage risk.
OpenAI token fees, GPU rental costs
AI tokens are basically the currency for using powerful tools like GPT-5.5: OpenAI charges $5 per million input tokens and $30 per million output tokens.
Meanwhile, renting top GPUs (like NVIDIA's H100) costs anywhere from $1.40 to $4.27 an hour depending on where you look.
With hundreds of billions pouring into data centers and infrastructure, SHFE's new market could help businesses and investors handle unpredictable costs, making things more stable as AI keeps growing.