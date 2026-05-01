SHFE designing AI token derivatives, CME/ICE pursue GPU rental futures

OpenAI token fees, GPU rental costs

AI tokens are basically the currency for using powerful tools like GPT-5.5: OpenAI charges $5 per million input tokens and $30 per million output tokens.

Meanwhile, renting top GPUs (like NVIDIA's H100) costs anywhere from $1.40 to $4.27 an hour depending on where you look.

With hundreds of billions pouring into data centers and infrastructure, SHFE's new market could help businesses and investors handle unpredictable costs, making things more stable as AI keeps growing.