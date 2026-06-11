ShinyHunters hacked Oracle servers at over 100 organizations

Cyber history

Initial goal was to hack an FBI PeopleSoft server

The ShinyHunters member revealed that most of the targeted schools had already been compromised in previous, unrelated campaigns. The group's initial goal was to hack an FBI PeopleSoft server and post a statement denying their involvement in a series of swatting attempts flagged by the FBI last month. However, this attempt was unsuccessful. Oracle has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.