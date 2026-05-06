Modi government clears ₹1,570cr ship repair facility in Gujarat

The ship repair facility project will be a joint effort between the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). It will feature a 650-meter jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops, and other marine infrastructure. The location of Vadinar: its deep draft, access to major shipping routes, and closeness to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla, makes it an ideal spot for repair operations for large commercial/foreign-flagged vessels.

Economic impact

Facility to create around 1,400 jobs

The Vadinar ship repair facility will fill a major gap in India's ship repair infrastructure, as the country doesn't have enough capacity to repair vessels over 230 meters long. The facility will allow high-value repairs of large vessels in India, reducing reliance on foreign shipyards and saving foreign exchange. It is also expected to create sustainable employment opportunities, around 290 direct and some 1,100 indirect jobs in ship repair and logistics sectors.