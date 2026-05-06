Modi government clears ₹1,570cr ship repair facility in Gujarat
What's the story
The Indian government has approved the establishment of a modern ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat. The project will be developed with an investment of ₹1,570 crore. The decision was taken during a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state-of-the-art facility will be built as a brownfield project with several marine infrastructure components.
Joint venture
Joint effort between Deendayal Port Authority, Cochin Shipyard
The ship repair facility project will be a joint effort between the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). It will feature a 650-meter jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops, and other marine infrastructure. The location of Vadinar: its deep draft, access to major shipping routes, and closeness to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla, makes it an ideal spot for repair operations for large commercial/foreign-flagged vessels.
Economic impact
Facility to create around 1,400 jobs
The Vadinar ship repair facility will fill a major gap in India's ship repair infrastructure, as the country doesn't have enough capacity to repair vessels over 230 meters long. The facility will allow high-value repairs of large vessels in India, reducing reliance on foreign shipyards and saving foreign exchange. It is also expected to create sustainable employment opportunities, around 290 direct and some 1,100 indirect jobs in ship repair and logistics sectors.