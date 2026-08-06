Shiprocket cuts IPO to ₹1,617cr from ₹2,342cr, sets ₹92-97 band

Shiprocket, the e-commerce logistics startup backed by big names like Temasek and Eternal, is scaling down its IPO plans, now aiming to raise ₹1,617 crore instead of the earlier ₹2,342 crore.

Shares will be priced between ₹92 and ₹97 each when the IPO opens next week.

If all goes well at the top end of that range, Shiprocket could see a valuation of about ₹7,057 crore ($741.75 million).