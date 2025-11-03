Shiprocket gets SEBI nod for ₹2,500cr IPO

Funding strategy

Fresh capital to fund emerging businesses

Nearly half of Shiprocket's IPO size will be a fresh raise of capital. However, some of the company's major investors such as Temasek and Zomato are not participating in the IPO by selling shares. Instead, the company's founders and a few early investors will be partially selling their stakes. The company intends to invest this fresh capital into its emerging businesses which currently contribute around 20% to its overall revenue.