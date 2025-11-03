Shiprocket gets SEBI nod for ₹2,500cr IPO
Shiprocket, a Zomato and Temasek-backed logistics platform that helps direct-to-consumer brands and small sellers sell online, has secured the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) approval for its ₹2,500 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company had confidentially filed with SEBI in May. It is expected to submit an updated draft red herring prospectus in the coming weeks.
Funding strategy
Fresh capital to fund emerging businesses
Nearly half of Shiprocket's IPO size will be a fresh raise of capital. However, some of the company's major investors such as Temasek and Zomato are not participating in the IPO by selling shares. Instead, the company's founders and a few early investors will be partially selling their stakes. The company intends to invest this fresh capital into its emerging businesses which currently contribute around 20% to its overall revenue.
Revenue growth
Shiprocket's financial performance in FY25
For the fiscal year 2025, Shiprocket reported a 24% increase in its operating revenue to ₹1,632 crore. The Gurugram-based company also managed to cut down its net loss to ₹74 crore in FY25 from ₹595 crore in the previous fiscal. This was mainly due to revenue growth and lower exceptional expenses. Most of the losses were attributed to employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses worth ₹91 crore.