Next Article
Zupee acquires Australian AI startup Nucanon to enhance gaming experience
Business
Zupee, one of India's biggest social gaming platforms, just bought Sydney-based AI startup Nucanon.
It's a first-of-its-kind India-Australia collaboration, and Zupee plans to use Nucanon's narrative AI to make its games' storylines way more immersive and personalized for users everywhere.
Nucanon's tech will help Zupee build more immersive games
Nucanon's world-building AI lets stories shift based on your choices—think characters that grow with you, realistic dialogues, and plots that never play out the same way twice.
Now part of Zupee, the Nucanon team will keep building this tech in India as they launch a new branch focused on interactive storytelling.