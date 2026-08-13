Shiprocket IPO fully subscribed on 2nd day amid retail oversubscription

Shiprocket, the Gurugram-based e-commerce logistics platform, saw its IPO snapped up fast, fully subscribed as of 10:30am on August 13, only the second day of bidding.

The demand was strong: bids came in for 12,77,71,798 equity shares versus the 9,44,36,030 shares on offer.

Retail investors really showed up, oversubscribing their portion by 4.57 times.