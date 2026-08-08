Shiprocket launches IPO to raise ₹1,618cr at ₹92-₹97 per share

Shiprocket, the logistics tech company, is launching its IPO from August 12-14 with shares priced at ₹92 to ₹97.

They're looking to raise ₹1,618 crore, partly through new shares and partly by letting existing investors cash out.

In FY26 (year ended March 2026), Shiprocket's overall revenue grew about 25%, but their emerging businesses grew 65% year-on-year in FY26, while ads and checkout grew nearly 200% in FY26 (year ended March 2026).