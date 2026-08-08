Shiprocket launches IPO to raise ₹1,618cr at ₹92-₹97 per share
Shiprocket, the logistics tech company, is launching its IPO from August 12-14 with shares priced at ₹92 to ₹97.
They're looking to raise ₹1,618 crore, partly through new shares and partly by letting existing investors cash out.
In FY26 (year ended March 2026), Shiprocket's overall revenue grew about 25%, but their emerging businesses grew 65% year-on-year in FY26, while ads and checkout grew nearly 200% in FY26 (year ended March 2026).
Handles 730 million shipments, ₹32,000cr GMV
Shiprocket isn't just about shipping; it powers payments and ads for businesses, too.
Since starting in 2012, it has handled more than 730 million shipments since 2016 for nearly 150 million shoppers.
The IPO money will help it pay off debt and boost its tech and marketing, aiming to make life easier for India's 6 crore small businesses.
With around ₹32,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platform in FY26 (year ended March 2026), Shiprocket wants to help digitize 2 crore more SMEs as it grows its role in India's online shopping world.