Shiprocket shares debut at ₹131, surge 35% after ₹1,617cr IPO
Business
Shiprocket, the e-commerce logistics startup, had a big moment on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, as its shares hit the stock market at ₹131, landing 35% above their IPO price of ₹97.
The buzz was real: their ₹1,617 crore IPO was subscribed 99 times, showing just how much investors wanted in.
IPO scaled down from ₹2,342cr plan
The IPO combined new shares with some sold by existing backers and was scaled down from an original ₹2,342 crore plan.
Big institutional investors led the charge (subscribing 123 times their quota), but retail and noninstitutional investors also jumped in.
Even though Shiprocket's revenue grew by 24% to ₹2,024 crore in FY26 (and losses ticked up slightly to ₹79 crore), its strong debut signals growing faith in Indian tech startups.