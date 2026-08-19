Shiprocket targets over 1 million small businesses in 5 years

Shiprocket, the logistics and e-commerce platform, has set its sights on onboarding over a million small businesses in the next five years.

They're already working with around 214,000 MSMEs and hope to tap into India's huge pool of more than 60 million small businesses.

CFO Tanmay Kumar says their asset-light model means higher revenue can increasingly translate into better profitability, as the company scales without a similar increase in infrastructure costs.