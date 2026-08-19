Shiprocket targets over 1 million small businesses in 5 years
Shiprocket, the logistics and e-commerce platform, has set its sights on onboarding over a million small businesses in the next five years.
They're already working with around 214,000 MSMEs and hope to tap into India's huge pool of more than 60 million small businesses.
CFO Tanmay Kumar says their asset-light model means higher revenue can increasingly translate into better profitability, as the company scales without a similar increase in infrastructure costs.
Shiprocket services grew 41%, shares ₹131
Shiprocket's newer services like ads, payments, fulfillment, and speedy shipping are catching on quickly, with MD & CEO Saahil Goel sharing that this side of the business grew 41% in 2024-25 (FY25) and 65% in 2025-26 (FY26).
The company made headlines with its stock market debut on Wednesday, August 19: shares debuted at ₹131 on the NSE, a solid jump from the ₹97 issue price.
Now it's all about expanding smartly while keeping profits in mind.