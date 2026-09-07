Shiprocket trims net loss 24% to ₹13.7cr, revenue nearly 34%
Business
Shiprocket, the logistics company, trimmed its net loss by 24% this quarter, down to ₹13.7 crore from last year's ₹18 crore.
Revenue is up too, jumping nearly 34% to ₹592.1 crore compared to the same time last year.
The company credits its two-business model for helping turn things around.
Emerging business up 70%, margins improve
Shiprocket's Emerging Business, which covers checkout, marketing, cross-border, and omnichannel tools, grew a massive 70% year-over-year, now making up 30% of total revenue.
Margins are improving as well: contribution margin rose to 15.3%, and EBITDA margin climbed from minus 38% to minus 24%.
The Core Business keeps bringing in steady cash and is fueling growth in these newer segments.