Shiprocket's fastrr helps Delhi NCR restaurants reduce commission payments
Business
Shiprocket is now helping Delhi NCR restaurants like Punjabi Angithi and Bikkgane Biryani save money with its fastrr direct-ordering model.
Instead of relying on apps that charge big commissions, restaurants can manage their own customer orders and data, making repeat business easier and costs lower.
Shiprocket Quick offers ₹10 per km
With Shiprocket Quick, deliveries start at just ₹10 per kilometer using third-party riders.
The company's partnership with Vegorama Group means restaurants can spot returning customers and send them reminders or offers.
Gaurav Mangla, CEO, Ads and Checkout, Shiprocket, says, "We believe brands should have the ability to build that relationship directly, rather than have it mediated entirely by third-party platforms."