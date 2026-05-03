Who is Shivon Zilis, key witness in Musk-OpenAI legal battle?

As the legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI continues in a California federal court, one name has emerged as a key witness: Shivon Zilis. A former board member at OpenAI and now a senior executive at Musk's Neuralink, Zilis has been thrust into the spotlight of this high-profile corporate dispute. The case primarily revolves around whether Sam Altman and OpenAI have deviated from their original non-profit mission.

Profile Zilis's journey in tech and AI Born in Ontario to a Punjabi-origin mother and a Canadian father, Zilis has made a name for herself in the tech and AI industry. A Yale University graduate and former hockey player, she started her career at IBM before being a founding member of Bloomberg Beta. She joined OpenAI as an advisor in 2016 and later served on its non-profit board while holding key positions at Musk's companies, including Tesla and Neuralink.

Trial involvement Her role in the trial and personal ties to Musk Zilis's unique position makes her a key player in the trial, with court documents suggesting she may have acted as a go-between. In 2018, she reportedly asked Musk if she should stay "close and friendly" with OpenAI to keep information flowing after he left the board. This has raised concerns about OpenAI's independence within the company. On a personal note, Musk testified under oath that he and Zilis live together and share four children.

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Insider insight Potential impact of her testimony Zilis witnessed the dramatic events of late 2023 when Altman was briefly ousted and then reinstated as CEO. Her testimony could shed light on the internal dynamics at OpenAI during this period. The stakes are high in this case, with Musk reportedly seeking $150 billion in damages and pushing for a return to a fully non-profit model for OpenAI.

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