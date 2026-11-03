Shopify stock drops 9% after Q3 revenue slightly misses estimates

On the bright side, Shopify beat earnings-per-share estimates, posting 49 cents instead of 46 cents.

But subscription profits and subscription revenue both missed targets, coming in at $661 million and $836 million, respectively.

Looking ahead, Shopify expects revenue growth in the low-30% range for the fourth quarter, which is just shy of what experts were hoping for, showing it's still a tough road in today's e-commerce world.