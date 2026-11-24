Short sellers lose over $12B as NVIDIA stages comeback
What's the story
NVIDIA's recent stock surge, triggered by the reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang, has resulted in significant losses for investors who bet against the company. The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD), which aims to deliver double the inverse of NVIDIA's daily performance, plummeted 63% after Huang was reinstated. The fund had gained 46% this year until Friday due to a market downturn that hurt the AI leader.
Market impact
European funds suffer heavy losses
The impact of NVIDIA's stock surge was even more pronounced in Europe.
The GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP (3SNV) crashed by a staggering 92%, while another fund from Leverage Shares (NV3S) lost 80%.
These dramatic reversals highlight the risks associated with leveraged single-stock products that have become popular among traders looking for aggressive speculation opportunities in tech stocks.
Investment strategy
Leveraged products and inherent risks
Leveraged products, which use derivatives and reset their exposure daily, can lead to returns diverging from the promised multiple over longer periods.
These are trading instruments rather than conventional buy-and-hold investments.
"With any levered ETF, there is always the risk with the potential reward," said Mohit Bajaj, managing director of ETFs at WallachBeth Capital.
He advised traders to keep a close eye on these investments due to their inherent risks.
Regulatory landscape
Regulatory scrutiny on leveraged products
Many of the European funds favored by day traders may not comply with the European Union's UCITS framework for regulated investment funds.
This allows issuers to offer more concentrated bets, potentially leading to huge gains or losses.
In the US, regulators have resisted approving new ETFs that promise more than double the daily performance of an underlying stock.
CEO reinstatement
Huang's return boosts AI stocks, Nasdaq
Huang's return as CEO has had a major impact on NVIDIA's stock. The shares jumped 33% on Monday, their biggest one-day gain in more than two decades.
The rally also boosted confidence in AI-linked stocks and pushed the Nasdaq up nearly 7%.
However, this sharp rise has caused significant paper losses for short sellers, amounting to an estimated $12.2 billion.