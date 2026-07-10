Short-term debt funds drove ₹1.09L/cr June outflows assets at ₹82.22L/cr

Liquid funds recorded over ₹42,000cr outflows

Liquid funds had the largest outflows at over ₹42,000 crore, and corporate bond funds also saw more money pulled out compared to May.

Experts say these withdrawals are pretty normal around quarter-end because companies need cash for things like tax payments, not really a sign of panic or changing sentiment.

On the bright side, equity (stock) mutual funds attracted nearly ₹29,000 crore in new investments, helping balance things out for the industry overall.