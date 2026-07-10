Short-term debt funds drove ₹1.09L/cr June outflows assets at ₹82.22L/cr
Debt mutual funds saw big withdrawals in June 2026, with ₹1.09 lakh crore flowing out, more than the previous month.
Most of this came from short-term funds that are usually favored by companies and big investors for quick cash needs.
Still, the mutual fund industry's total assets actually grew a bit, reaching ₹82.22 lakh crore by the end of June.
Liquid funds recorded over ₹42,000cr outflows
Liquid funds had the largest outflows at over ₹42,000 crore, and corporate bond funds also saw more money pulled out compared to May.
Experts say these withdrawals are pretty normal around quarter-end because companies need cash for things like tax payments, not really a sign of panic or changing sentiment.
On the bright side, equity (stock) mutual funds attracted nearly ₹29,000 crore in new investments, helping balance things out for the industry overall.