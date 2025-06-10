Time for bonds on engineers? Ex-ISRO chief's interview sparks debate
An interview with former ISRO chief S Somanath from 2023 has gone viral on social media.
In the interview, Somanath disclosed a recruitment experience at an IIT, where 60% of aspirants walked out of a placement drive once they learnt the agency's salary structure.
This video has ignited a debate around whether job bonds should be imposed on fresh engineering graduates.
Only 2% IITians part of ISRO
In the interview, Somanath claimed that while IIT graduates are considered India's top engineering talent, less than 1% choose to join the space agency. Back in 2014, a Right to Information (RTI) query revealed that just 2% of IITians were a member of the organization.
How much does ISRO pay?
ISRO's pay scales are in tandem with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).
Engineers have a joining salary of around ₹56,000, with variations depending on the education, experience, location, and job position.
The ISRO chief draws a monthly salary of approximately ₹2.5 lakh, while the engineers and scientists get extra allowances and incentives.
Doctors are seeking parity
Somanath's interview has urged medical professionals to express their concerns over alleged "bond bias."
Indian medical graduates have to compulsorily serve government bonds, while engineering graduates (including IITians) are exempted. Thus, many doctors are seeking equal treatment across all professions.
While senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy supports equal treatment, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Shiva Subramanya wants bonds to be abolished.