Gold, silver prices down 40% from record-high: What to do?

Gold and silver prices witnessed a significant spike on February 6. The surge was largely attributed to a weaker dollar, strong physical demand, and persistent geopolitical tensions. However, they are still far away from their record high levels (up to 40%). MCX gold April futures rose over 2% to ₹1,55,374 per 10g, while MCX silver March futures jumped almost 3% to ₹2,50,300 per kg. The rise was aided by short covering and fresh hedging activity amid global uncertainty.

Global trends Precious metals in international market The international market mirrored the domestic surge in precious metal prices. Spot gold rose 3.9% to $4,954.92 per ounce, recovering from losses during a volatile Asian trading session after a 3.9% drop on Thursday. Similarly, the spot silver jumped 8.6% to $77.33 an ounce after falling below $65 earlier in the day but was still headed for a weekly decline of over 8.7%.

Market dynamics US dollar index falls sharply The rally in gold and silver prices was mainly fueled by a sharp 0.20% fall in the US dollar index, making dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for international buyers. The prospect of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. A University of Michigan report showed median one-year inflation expectations fell to 3.5%, the lowest since January 2025, boosting hopes for more Fed rate cuts in coming months.

Investor outlook Geopolitical tensions continue to drive demand On the geopolitical front, initial talks between the US and Iran were promising but lacked clarity on timing or direction for future discussions. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said ,"Profit booking and rising real yields triggered the pullback; however long-term fundamentals remain supportive." He added these include sustained central bank buying, constrained mine supply, strong industrial demand (particularly for silver), and ongoing geopolitical currency diversification trends.

