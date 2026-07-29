Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles expected to list with 80% jump
Business
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles, famous for its Mala Saree brand, is set to make a splashy debut on the BSE SME platform.
Shares are expected to open at an impressive 80% above the IPO price band of ₹66-70, landing around ₹126 per share, a big win for early investors.
IPO retail category subscribed 228.24 times
The IPO was a hit with retail investors, getting subscribed 228.24 times in this category alone. Overall demand was huge (186.34 times the shares on offer) with non-institutional and institutional buyers also piling in.
The company raised ₹18.90 crore to boost its working capital and keep growing.