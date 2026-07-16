Shree Balaji Textiles IPO opens July 22 aims ₹18.9cr
Business
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles, known for its cotton sarees, is opening its IPO on July 22.
It is offering 27 lakh shares at ₹66 to ₹70 each, hoping to raise about ₹18.9 crore.
The IPO closes on July 24 and the company will list on the BSE SME platform.
Shree Balaji ₹16.5cr for working capital
Most of the funds, ₹16.5 crore, will go toward working capital, with the rest for general business needs.
Shree Balaji gets nearly all its revenue from Mala Saree sales through a network of brokers and thousands of retailers across India.
In the fiscal year ended March 2026 (FY2025-26), revenue rose 9.8% to ₹212 crore and profit increased 18.4% to ₹5.85 crore.