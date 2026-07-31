Shree Cement Q1 profit falls 17.48%, revenue jumps 18%
Business
Shree Cement saw its first-quarter profit fall 17.48% to ₹531.12 crore, mainly because of higher fuel and raw material costs linked to the West Asia crisis.
Still, the company's revenue actually jumped 18% year-on-year to ₹6,233.13 crore, thanks to strong demand and more sales.
Shree Cement ready-mix concrete grows 156%
Cement sales volumes rose 17% to over 10 million tons, and its ready-mix concrete business grew a massive 156%.
Premium products now make up nearly a quarter of trade volumes.
On the flip side, total expenses climbed almost 23%.
The company is also building a new plant in Meghalaya (ready by March 2028), and says it is optimistic about future growth as infrastructure projects pick up across India.