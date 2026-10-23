Shree Cement Q2 profit slips 26% while revenue rises 18.7%
Business
Shree Cement just posted its second-quarter results: profit slipped 26% to ₹205.3 crore, missing estimates, but revenue actually jumped 18.7% to ₹5,107.4 crore, well above what analysts expected.
EBITDA ₹849.4 cr beats forecasts
EBITDA came in at ₹849.4 crore, nearly matching last year and beating forecasts.
Even though profit margins dipped a bit, the numbers were still better than predicted.
The market liked what it saw (shares went up after the announcement), showing people are confident in Shree Cement's ability to handle tough times and keep growing.