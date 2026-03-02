Shree Ram Twistex lists at 5% premium on BSE
Business
Shree Ram Twistex, a Gujarat-based textile maker, hit the stock market today after raising ₹110.24 crore in its IPO.
The offer was a hot ticket—oversubscribed 43 times with over 46 crore bids—but pre-listing gray market indicators were mixed.
Who are they?
They spin cotton yarns used in denim, home textiles, and garments, supplying other businesses from their Gondal facility.
In FY25, they clocked ₹256 crore in revenue and ₹8 crore profit.
What will the funds be used for?
Funds will power new solar and wind plants, pay off some debt, and boost working capital.
The company operates 17 compact ring-spinning machines with a spindle capacity of 27,744—so they're aiming for greener growth and bigger output.