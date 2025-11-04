Shreeji Global FMCG's ₹85cr IPO opens today: Key details

Shreeji Global FMCG makes everyday staples like spices, grains, pulses, seeds and flours under its "SHETHJI" brand and for other labels too. With two plants in Rajkot and Morbi, Gujarat , they source ingredients locally and import some as well. Their products come in all sizes—from tiny packs to bulk bags—serving everyone from small shops to big companies.

Share allotment happens on November 10 and the stock lists on NSE SME by November 12.

The company's revenue grew to ₹650.85 crore in FY25 with profit after tax more than doubled to ₹12.15 crore in FY25 from ₹5.47 crore in FY24.

Money raised will help build new factories, add machinery and invest in cold storage and solar power—basically fueling their next phase of growth.