Shriram Asset Management Company backs India's power sector for AI
Business
Shriram Asset Management Company (Shriram AMC) thinks India's power sector is the real backbone for building up AI infrastructure.
Their latest report points out that AI can only grow if AI infrastructure assets earn a return on investment before they lose value, so they are putting their money where the electricity is.
Shriram AMC invests across power chain
Shriram AMC is investing across energy generation, transmission, transmission EPC firms, power financiers, diesel genset manufacturers, and even wires and cables, basically everything needed to keep AI systems running strong.
The report highlights that reliable energy is essential for high-performance AI, and India's power setup is uniquely positioned to benefit as more cash-rich companies pour funds into this space.