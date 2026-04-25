Shriram Finance posts 41% quarterly profit jump to ₹3,014cr
Business
Shriram Finance just posted a standout quarter, with profits jumping 41% to ₹3,014 crore compared to last year.
The boost came from strong growth in vehicle loans, farm equipment financing, and especially gold loans.
Shriram Finance recommends ₹6 final dividend
Thanks to this performance, the board is recommending a final dividend of ₹6 per share, bringing the total for fiscal 2026 to ₹10.80 per share.
Net interest income climbed 16% year-over-year, while assets under management grew 15%, led by nearly 37% growth in gold loans.
Operational efficiency improved too, though there was a slight uptick in nonperforming assets.