Shriram Finance posts 41% quarterly profit jump to ₹3,014cr

Shriram Finance recommends ₹6 final dividend

Thanks to this performance, the board is recommending a final dividend of ₹6 per share, bringing the total for fiscal 2026 to ₹10.80 per share.

Net interest income climbed 16% year-over-year, while assets under management grew 15%, led by nearly 37% growth in gold loans.

Operational efficiency improved too, though there was a slight uptick in nonperforming assets.