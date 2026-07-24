Shriram Finance Q1 net profit rises 60% to ₹3,447 cr
Business
Shriram Finance just posted a huge 60% jump in net profit for Q1, hitting ₹3,447 crore.
What's behind the surge?
Shriram Finance AUM ₹1.9L cr
Shriram's assets under management grew to ₹1.9 lakh crore by June 30, with better profit margins and fewer bad loans than before.
The strong numbers have pushed up its stock price and boosted investor confidence.
Looking ahead, analysts think Shriram Finance will keep growing as demand for its loan products stays strong across all segments.