Shriram Finance set to join Sensex 30, stock jumps 4.4%
Shriram Finance's stock jumped 4.4% after news broke that it is getting added to the Sensex 30 index starting December 21.
This upgrade, announced by the Bombay Stock Exchange, also boosts its standing, a big moment for the company.
Analysts expect $369 million for Shriram Finance
Analysts expect about $369 million to flow into Shriram Finance as a result of this move. The company is replacing Trent in the index (which could see outflows).
This all comes after Shriram Finance posted strong numbers: a nearly 39.6% jump in net interest income and almost 59.4% rise in net profit over the last year.
Even with this week's surge, though, its stock is still down a bit for the year.