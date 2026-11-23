Analysts expect about $369 million to flow into Shriram Finance as a result of this move. The company is replacing Trent in the index (which could see outflows).

This all comes after Shriram Finance posted strong numbers: a nearly 39.6% jump in net interest income and almost 59.4% rise in net profit over the last year.

Even with this week's surge, though, its stock is still down a bit for the year.