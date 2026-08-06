Shriram General Insurance posts 23% April-June premium surge to ₹1,180cr
Business
Shriram General Insurance just posted a solid 23% jump in its gross direct premium for April-June 2026, hitting ₹1,180 crore, way ahead of the industry's 11% growth.
Its motor insurance business, which is the company's largest segment, grew by 25%, easily beating the industry average.
Shriram personal accident insurance up 47%
Its personal accident insurance also saw big gains, up 47%.
Net profit nudged up by 5% to ₹131 crore.
Managing Director and CEO Anil Aggarwal credits its growing network of financial advisors and disciplined underwriting for these results.
Looking ahead, Shriram wants to increase its financial advisor base to two lakh by FY30 and focus more on health insurance, all while keeping claims settlement fast to build customer trust.