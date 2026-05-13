Shriram General Insurance Q4 profit rises 28% to ₹167cr

Shriram General Insurance targets ₹6,000cr premiums

Investment returns also played a big part, jumping 22% this quarter, much higher than last year.

Motor insurance was SGI's main moneymaker, making up 93% of premiums.

The company is rewarding shareholders with bigger dividends this year and has ambitious plans for fiscal 2027: aiming for ₹6,000 crore in premiums and hiring over 20,000 new financial advisors.