Shriram General Insurance Q4 profit rises 28% to ₹167cr
Business
Shriram General Insurance (SGI) just posted a strong finish to the year, with its fourth-quarter net profit rising 28% to ₹167 crore.
The boost came from more people buying insurance (premium income up 21%) and fewer claims paid out, which helped keep profits healthy.
Shriram General Insurance targets ₹6,000cr premiums
Investment returns also played a big part, jumping 22% this quarter, much higher than last year.
Motor insurance was SGI's main moneymaker, making up 93% of premiums.
The company is rewarding shareholders with bigger dividends this year and has ambitious plans for fiscal 2027: aiming for ₹6,000 crore in premiums and hiring over 20,000 new financial advisors.