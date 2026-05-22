SHRM India finds AI, digital data gaps and limited urgency

Only 2.3% of workers trained formally

Leadership and worries about return on investment are holding back AI adoption for many organizations. Employee mindsets add to the challenge, too.

Meanwhile, formal workforce training is rare: just 2.3% of workers have received it, way behind countries like South Korea and the UK.

The report also points out that sustainability skills are missing in 41% of organizations.

Achal Khanna from SHRM highlights how important it is to gear up for future-ready skills as AI and sustainability reshape industries.