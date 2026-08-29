SICCI and GIBA organize Indo-German MSME Conclave 2026 on partnerships
The Indo-German MSME Conclave 2026, organized by Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) in collaboration with GIBA, focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses from both countries work together.
Leaders from both sides talked about building stronger economic partnerships, with a special spotlight on new opportunities for collaboration.
Kelsterbach mayor invites Indian companies
Manfred Ockel, mayor of Kelsterbach, invited Indian companies to check out his city for joint ventures, highlighting its growing Indian community as proof of closer ties.
Meanwhile, German officials encouraged their own businesses to explore South India's tech and manufacturing scene.
Local leaders also called for more European investment in Tamil Nadu's industries, hoping it will spark innovation and create a stronger business network for everyone involved.