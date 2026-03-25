Siemens CEO warns EU AI rules could slow Europe down
Siemens boss Roland Busch is urging the EU not to shut out American AI tools, warning that strict rules could slow Europe down just as it's trying to catch up in the global AI race.
"You should not throttle your innovation speed for the sake of creating sovereignty," he added, suggesting that focusing too much on building everything from scratch could leave Europe trailing behind.
Busch's concerns about Europe's AI race
Busch warned that new EU AI regulations could make it harder to adopt cutting-edge AI tools, comparing Europe's slow pace to "standing water" while the US races ahead.
Even though Europe has huge potential, especially in industrial AI, Siemens is prioritizing investments in the US and China.
The big worry: if Europe tries too hard to go solo, it might end up missing out on faster progress and higher costs.