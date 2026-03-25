Siemens CEO warns EU AI rules could slow Europe down Business Mar 25, 2026

Siemens boss Roland Busch is urging the EU not to shut out American AI tools, warning that strict rules could slow Europe down just as it's trying to catch up in the global AI race.

"You should not throttle your innovation speed for the sake of creating sovereignty," he added, suggesting that focusing too much on building everything from scratch could leave Europe trailing behind.